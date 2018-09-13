We've provided links below so you can track wave conditions along the East Coast before and during Hurricane Florence.

NOTE: Due to high traffic to these web cams, you may experience intermittent issues while viewing them.

Florida

Juno Pier and Ft. Pierce – surf heights 4-5 feet

Ocean Ave./Melbourne Beach - surf heights 6-8 feet

Jacksonville Beach Pier 5-7 feet

Southeast

Folly Beach Pier SC and Myrtle Beach/Cherry Grove Pier SC – surf heights 3-5'

Carolina Beach NC – surf heights 4-6 feet

Bogue Inlet Pier/Emerald Isle NC – surf heights 5-8 feet

Outer Banks/VA

1st St. Jetty/Virginia Beach – surf heights 4-6 feet

Jennette’s Pier/Nags Head NC – surf heights 6-8 feet

North Buxton NC - surf heights 8-12 feet

Mid Atlantic

Ocean City, MD – surf heights 4-7 feet

Manasquan Inlet, NJ – surf heights 5-7 feet

1st St/Ocean City NJ – surf heights 4-6 feet

Long Island

77th St. Rockaways, Lincoln Blvd – surf heights 5-8 feet

Rhode Island

Matunuck, Pt. Judith – surf heights 4-6 feet

Largest Surf Right Now on East Coast: Hatteras Island (i.e. North Buxton)

Cams with the most dramatic conditions – Bogue Inlet Pier, North Buxton, Buxton Coastal Hazards (this is a federally funded cam to help USGS/USACE and others monitor water levels).