We've provided links below so you can track wave conditions along the East Coast before and during Hurricane Florence.
NOTE: Due to high traffic to these web cams, you may experience intermittent issues while viewing them.
Florida
Juno Pier and Ft. Pierce – surf heights 4-5 feet
Ocean Ave./Melbourne Beach - surf heights 6-8 feet
Jacksonville Beach Pier 5-7 feet
Southeast
Folly Beach Pier SC and Myrtle Beach/Cherry Grove Pier SC – surf heights 3-5'
Carolina Beach NC – surf heights 4-6 feet
Bogue Inlet Pier/Emerald Isle NC – surf heights 5-8 feet
Outer Banks/VA
1st St. Jetty/Virginia Beach – surf heights 4-6 feet
Jennette’s Pier/Nags Head NC – surf heights 6-8 feet
North Buxton NC - surf heights 8-12 feet
Mid Atlantic
Ocean City, MD – surf heights 4-7 feet
Manasquan Inlet, NJ – surf heights 5-7 feet
1st St/Ocean City NJ – surf heights 4-6 feet
Long Island
77th St. Rockaways, Lincoln Blvd – surf heights 5-8 feet
Rhode Island
Matunuck, Pt. Judith – surf heights 4-6 feet
Largest Surf Right Now on East Coast: Hatteras Island (i.e. North Buxton)
Cams with the most dramatic conditions – Bogue Inlet Pier, North Buxton, Buxton Coastal Hazards (this is a federally funded cam to help USGS/USACE and others monitor water levels).