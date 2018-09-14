ORLANDO, Fla. — FEMA's Transitional Sheltering Assistance program officially ends Friday.

Organizations are coming together to help displaced families

And about 40 families displaced from Puerto Rico by Hurricane Maria may end up on the streets of Central Florida.

Organizations have come together to try and place those families in affordable housing.

Judges extended the TSA program several times, but two weeks ago it was announced judges would not do so again.

Organizations have come together to find solutions, primarily affordable housing in nearby counties. In the meantime, they have negotiated rates as low as $59 a night at the Kissimmee Ramada hotel for families to pay on their own.

"We need to get all the help that we can get to identify housing units in the area even outside of Orlando. We need to be able to give them options, so that we can provide a shelter, housing, a place that they can call home," said Freddie Agrait, director of the Abrazo Boricua, an organization that helps displaced Puerto Rican families.

On Friday, the Hispanic Federation will be giving out checks to families who qualified for financial assistance to help with their transition.

The organization is handing out financial assistance up to $1,000 to families who qualify for the help. This money is to be used for whatever the family may need, including moving to another hotel that is giving them a discounted nightly rate.

