COCOA BEACH — One year after Hurricane Irma, the Sea Aire Motel along A1A in Cocoa Beach is welcoming guests back to its ocean front rooms.

Hurricane Irma created a tornado that ripped off motel's roof

Sea Aire Motel now has a new roof, beds and furniture

Manager: Hard to believe storm can cause that much damage

Seven of the motel's rooms were destroyed when a tornado spawned by the hurricane ripped off the roof.

"It was the most unusual amount of damage I've ever seen," said Nita Breadwell, the owner of the Sea Aire Motel.

Breadwell said the motel has been owned by her family since the 1950s.

With the help of insurance, hundreds of thousands of dollars were used to completely renovate the rooms.

"It's just hard to believe a storm could do that much damage," said Gary Jenkins, the general manager of the motel.

There is a new roof, new beds and furniture and a new kitchen cabinet.

Breadwell said it was sign from above that encouraged her to rebuild.

"I had found a Bible in one of the rooms down here and I thought 'Man, that's God telling me that we need to go ahead' and that's exactly what I wanted to do," she said.

A loyal following of guests have come back to rent the rooms.

"Business has been very good up to this point," said Jenkins. "We're already full for Thanksgiving and Christmas."

Now they are hoping Mother Nature spares their little motel from any future storms.

"Praying we don't have another one, I'm not any younger," said Breadwell.