WILMINGTON, N.C. -- There are "signs" of what's to come as Hurricane Florence takes aim at the Carolinas.

Hurricane Florence set to make landfall Thursday night

Scores of shops, businesses shuttered in downtown Wilmington, NC

Lifelong resident says catastrophes like this bring people together

It's hard to find an "open" sign in downtown Wilmington -- though there's no shortage of boarded up shops and restaurants.

"It's a time to come together," lifelong resident Thurmond Burgess said Wednesday, a day before the potentially catastrophic storm is forecast to make landfall. "You see people speaking to each other."

Burgess sees storms differently than most, as he sits with friends outside his favorite cigar shop.

He expects the worst from the dangerous storm, but also sees the best in people during times like this.

"Any catastrophe brings people together," is how Burgess describes it.

Admittedly, he's not like others. He rode out Hurricane Matthew two years ago -- on his boat.

And he said he loved it.

Some, like Burgess, will ride out Hurricane Florence. Many are headed back to Wrightsville Beach for one last check of their homes and property.

A local Walmart closed in the early afternoon after shelves of hurricane supplies and necessities were left bare.

Back at the cigar shop, Burgess offers some wisdom for the days ahead.

"See who you can help, see if there is anybody around you can help," he said.