ORLANDO, Fla. — The Berks County District Attorney’s Office in Pennsylvania says the sex abuse allegation against the Catholic priest who served in parishes in the Central Florida are false.

Pennsylvania District Attorney John T. Adams confirmed that his office was investigating the sexual abuse allegation against the priest in late August.

The priest was accused of sexual abuse of a minor while working at a parish in Pennsylvania.

Over the course of the investigation, the district attorney’s office says they determined the child sex abuse allegations were false.

According to a press release, the alleged victim in the investigation, who is now an adult, disclosed to detectives that they were not sexually abused by the priest.

Detectives also say they did not find evidence to substantiate the allegation.

As a result of the investigation, the priest was removed from his duties by both Bishop Alfred Schlert of Allentown, Pennsylvania and Orlando Bishop John Noonan.

The diocese says there are no reports of abuse in Central Florida against the priest.