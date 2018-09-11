NATIONWIDE -- Your local Subway soon may no longer carry the popular "$5 footlong" sandwich, USA Today is reporting .

The $5 footlong had been off the menu for years until Subway brought it back last winter. That upset many franchisees, who said they weren't making enough money on the sandwiches.

But in an exclusive interview with USA Today, Subway CEO Trevor Haynes said that each individual franchise owner will now be able to choose whether to offer the deal or not.

The change will take effect this month, the newspaper reported.