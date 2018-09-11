KEANASVILLE, Fla. — Three people are dead and three were taken to various hospitals after a FedEx semitractor-trailer rear-ended two vehicles on the Florida Turnpike in Osceola County early Tuesday morning, stated the Florida Highway Patrol.
At around 12:40 a.m., a 2003 Mitsubishi four-door vehicle was traveling slowly with a flat tire on the right lane near mile marker 217 near Kenansville and behind that was a Ford Explorer, which was following the Mitsubishi at a low speed, explained Lt. Kim Montes, public affairs officer with the FHP.
A FedEx semitractor-trailer was traveling behind the two vehicles at a normal speed and did not realize they were going slow when it rear-ended the Explorer and then hit the back of the Mitsubishi, Montes stated, who added that the trailer jackknifed.
"Three occupants of the Ford Explorer were pronounced deceased on scene. Three others, from the Ford Explorer, were transported to three hospitals," Montes described in a news release.
The drivers of the Mitsubishi and the FedEx semitractor-trailer had minor injuries, but they did not go to the hospital, Montes stated.
All southbound lanes are being diverted off of U.S. 192.