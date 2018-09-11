KEANASVILLE, Fla. — Three people are dead and three were taken to various hospitals after a FedEx semitractor-trailer rear-ended two vehicles on the Florida Turnpike in Osceola County early Tuesday morning, stated the Florida Highway Patrol.

At around 12:40 a.m., a 2003 Mitsubishi four-door vehicle was traveling slowly with a flat tire on the right lane near mile marker 217 near Kenansville and behind that was a Ford Explorer, which was following the Mitsubishi at a low speed, explained Lt. Kim Montes, public affairs officer with the FHP.

A FedEx semitractor-trailer was traveling behind the two vehicles at a normal speed and did not realize they were going slow when it rear-ended the Explorer and then hit the back of the Mitsubishi, Montes stated, who added that the trailer jackknifed.

Pic of traffic being forced off Turnpike SB at US-192 (MM 244). A fatal wreck still has Turnpike shut down all the way to SR-60. Use US-441 as an alt or even avoid the area by using I-95 #Orlando #traffic pic.twitter.com/vwSx8Rrxi1 — Ryan Harper (@RyanMHarper13) September 11, 2018

"Three occupants of the Ford Explorer were pronounced deceased on scene. Three others, from the Ford Explorer, were transported to three hospitals," Montes described in a news release.

The drivers of the Mitsubishi and the FedEx semitractor-trailer had minor injuries, but they did not go to the hospital, Montes stated.

All southbound lanes are being diverted off of U.S. 192.