CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A car slammed into a power pole that knocked out power for people nearby early Monday morning.

About 250 people without power

No one seriously hurt in crash

The crash happened along Astronaut Boulevard near Thurm Boulevard in Cape Canaveral.

Currently, about 250 people still do not have power in that area.

No one was seriously hurt.

Florid Power and Light has crews working to replace the power pole before restoring power.