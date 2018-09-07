ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police investigators are continuing their inquiry after a woman was shot and crashed her car into oncoming traffic on West Colonial Drive during rush hour on Thursday.

Unnamed driver taken to hospital, where she later died

The Orlando Police Department is not saying much on when or how or who shot the unnamed woman, died from her injuries.

According to witnesses, the woman was heading east on West Colonial Drive in her gold Chrysler, when she drove her car into on-coming traffic and crashed at around 3700 block of West Colonial Drive.

Witnesses said the Chrysler hit a black SUV that was heading west. After the crash, witnesses say they tried to help the woman and were surprised by her injuries.

"When we looked into the car we thought it was just an accident but it looked like she had gun shots and we were all trying to help her and get her out of the car and get her some help," a witness told the media.

Police confirm the woman was shot and was taken to the hospital where she died.

Police have not said who shot her or when she was shot.

Witnesses say no cars sped off after the crash.