DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Police have arrested a man they say had sexual contact with a child, and they're now looking for other minors who may have had inappropriate contact with him.

Samuel Tyler Fugatt, 28, of Daytona Beach was arrested Thursday on charges of lewd and lascivious acts on a child and child abuse.

Police said they conducted surveillance on his home for two days after receiving a tip from the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Fugatt was remains in the Volusia County Jail on no bond.

Anyone who thinks they may have been victimized by Fugatt or knows of someone who may have had inappropriate contact is asked to contact Daytona Beach Police's Criminal Investigations Division at 386-671-5200.