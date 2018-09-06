MELBOURNE, Fla. -- Call it a divine bike ride across the Sunshine State.

Franciscan friar on 1,000-mile bike ride across Florida for charity

Brother Shamus McGrenra is a Franciscan friar is a stage 4 colon cancer survivor, who is in the middle of a 1,000-mile charity ride through Florida.

He passed through the Space Coast on his ride Thursday.

The 71-year-old's goal is to raise $50,000 for the Dorothy Day Outreach Center at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania. The charity provides food and items for those in poverty.

PEDALS AND PRAYERS: Franciscan Friar, Brother Shamus McGrenra, is cycling around #Florida on a 1000 mile trek. Survived Stage 4 colon cancer. Raising money, awareness for charity based at St. Francis Univ. in PA. Pedaled through #Brevard today. #GoBroShamus @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/nCww7rKG2z — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) September 6, 2018

McGrenra's goal is to encourage people suffering from cancer to press on.

"If they have cancer, there is hope. And there's hope in terms of cycling 1,000 miles," McGrenra said.

In the past seven years, McGrenra has raised more than $250,000 and rode 4,000 miles for the Dorothy Day Center.