ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida may see some scattered showers and storms later on Thursday, so enjoy whatever sunshine you can now.

91 degrees is the high for Thursday

Continued rain chances

TRACK THE TROPICS: Formation potentials, satellite loops, typical storm tracks

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

Mixed sun and clouds are in store for Thursday along with widely scattered showers and storms pushing across the peninsula from east to west. Highs will run in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Any storm will diminish Thursday evening, but a few coastal showers will linger. Lows will fall to the mid-70s inland, upper 70s at the coast.

The rest of the week will hold additional rain chances, in the form of typical summertime afternoon showers and storms.

Some increased moisture sliding our way from the east will contribute to these storms over the weekend. Highs will stay close to the seasonal average of 91 degrees.

Widely scattered onshore-moving showers and thunderstorms will be the main hazard at the beaches Thursday.

The risk of rip currents is moderate. East winds will be a bit lighter Thursday, between 5 to 10 knots.

Tropical Update

The tropics remain active with Florence out to sea. Extended range models suggest increased activity in the Atlantic through the next few weeks, which coincides with the statistical peak of hurricane season.

We do have our eye on two other systems near Africa.

Atlantic hurricane season peaks in September and runs through Nov. 30.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.