ORLANDO, Fla. — The tropics remain active with major Hurricane Florence in opens waters, Tropical Depression Gordon producing torrential rain and flooding in the Midwest and other potential development near Africa in the coming days.

Gordon giving Midwest a good soaking

Considered a tropical depression, Gordon is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 2 to 4 inches over portions of western Mississippi, southern and western Arkansas, and from western to northern Missouri into adjacent parts of Illinois with isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches through early Saturday.

This rainfall will cause flash flooding across portions of these areas.

Florence still a strong Cat. 3 hurricane

In the Atlantic, Florence remains a strong Category 3 hurricane with winds of 115 mph. Located 1,086 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands, it is moving northwest at 12 mph.

Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the storm's center, with tropical storm force winds outward up to 90 miles. The minimum central pressure is 964 mb.

Shear may weaken Florence more through Friday, but then an increase in strength is possible this weekend. Forecast models have been inconsistent in determining the future path of Florence, either keeping it out to sea or bringing it closer to the east coast of the United States.

We will closely be monitoring its track in the coming days.

Keeping an eye on two tropical waves

Close to Africa, two tropical waves that have a decent chance for development over the next five days.

If tropical development does occur, they will be given the names Helene and Isaac.

Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.