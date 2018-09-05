A New Jersey man is accused of making a bomb threat at Disney World.

NJ man threated to blow up Disney World hotel

Gregory Lazarchick faces charge of false report of bombing

Lazarchick initially told deputies his comments were a "joke"

Gregory Lazarchick, 56, made the threat on July 21 while staying at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

A front door greeter at the hotel said "have a great day" to Lazarchick as he walked by. The employee told deputies Lazarchick responded by saying, "I don't want to have a great day. Al-Qaeda sent me here to blow the place up."

According to the documents, Lazarchick then said, "You think I'm joking, I'm not."

Orange County deputies responded to the hotel shortly after. Lazarchick initially said his comments were a "joke," the affidavit stated. Lazarchick later admitted to making the Al-Qaeda statement but said he couldn't remember what else he said, according to the documents.

Deputies also interviewed Lazarchick's sister, Suzanne, who said her brother had a head injury four years ago and occasionally makes inappropriate comments.

Lazarchick gave deputies permission to search his hotel room, but no suspicious devices nor bomb making materials were found, according to the affidavit. Lazarchick's vehicle was also searched, but again, no suspicious devices were found.

Lazarchick returned to New Jersey.

A warrant was then issued for his arrest on a charge of false report of a bombing, which is a second-degree felony.

On August 15, Lazarchick was arrested in New Jersey and held in the Ocean County Jail to await extradition back to Orange County.

Lazarchick was booked into the Orange County Jail on Sept. 4.