ORLANDO, Fla. — A man's body was found on the shoulder of Boggy Creek Road during the early morning hours of Wednesday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

'Obvious trauma' found on man's body, deputies say

Identity of man not released

The man, who has not been identified except that authorities believe he maybe a 40-year-old Hispanic male, was discovered by someone walking by at around 1:44 a.m., stated Cmdr. William Armstrong in a news release.

@MyNews13 @RyanMHarper13 Boggy Creek Rd at Richard E Johnson Blvd is CLOSED at this time due to a @OrangeCoSheriff death investigation. Commercial and personal vehicles are being asked to find an alternate route around the area at this time. #OrlandoTraffic pic.twitter.com/kIPtkBxCsb — Daniel Macaluso (@DanielCMacaluso) September 5, 2018

The man "had obvious trauma to the body and was pronounced deceased by (Orange County Fire Rescue) at the scene," Armstrong wrote.

Boggy Creek Road is currently closed between Airport Park Drive and Richard E. Johnson Boulevard.