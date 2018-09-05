TALLAHASSEE — On the heels of their gubernatorial primary victories last week, Andrew Gillum and Ron DeSantis now face a Thursday deadline to select their running mates — would-be lieutenant governors who would likely carry little sway in state government but could influence turnout in the general election.

Florida's 40-year-old lieutenant governor position is famously powerless. Without constitutionally-mandated responsibilities, he or she typically does the governor's assigned chores.

Past lieutenant governors have chaired working groups dealing with everything from space industry privatization to civic education.

But a running mate's name on the ballot can serve as a powerful motivator. Gov. Rick Scott's selection in 2010 of Jennifer Carroll, an African-American Republican state representative, and of Carlos Lopez-Cantera, a Cuban-American legislator, in 2014 helped the campaign make inroads with key constituencies ahead of Scott's razor-thin election victories.

This time around, sources close to Gillum and DeSantis say the candidates are following Scott's model and focusing on demographics as they craft their short lists.

"You're looking for a candidate who's able to add a constituency group that you're lacking and that's going to be needed for the general election," said Democratic consultant Max Herrle. "We've obviously seen much higher numbers in the Hispanic community, so I think both candidates are going to be looking for someone who can draw in Hispanics. We don't have any women at the top of the ticket, either."

To that end, DeSantis is said to be considering state Sen. Debbie Mayfield (R-Vero Beach). A stalwart conservative and experienced legislator, Mayfield could help the Republican congressman bridge what a new Quinnipiac University poll has found is a large gender gap, with female voters breaking for Gillum by a 13-point margin.

The DeSantis campaign is also eyeing state Rep. Bob Cortes (R-Altamonte Springs), whose Puerto Rican heritage could help DeSantis pluck votes from Florida's Democratic-leaning Puerto Rican community.

Meanwhile, Gillum campaign sources say the Democratic gubernatorial nominee is considering three women as his running mate: state Sen. Lauren Book (D-Plantation), state Rep. Kristin Jacobs (D-Coconut Creek) and Palm Beach County Mayor Melissa McKinlay. Any one of them could aid the Tallahassee mayor in turning out the vote in heavily Democratic South Florida.

And some Gillum confidantes have suggested a wild card pick: state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith (D-Orlando). In his two short years in office, the openly gay legislator has established himself as a passionate progressive voice on issues such as medical marijuana legalization and gun control.

But for all the strengths of the various prospects, the campaigns are likely more concerned about potential liabilities that could surface after the selections are made.

"The golden rule is certainly do no harm," Herrle said.