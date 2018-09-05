BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A two-car crash on Interstate 95 involving a stolen car sparked was a flurry of police activity in south Brevard County Wednesday.

Car crash with stolen vehicle sparks police activity near I-95

West Melbourne PD detained 3 people

1 of 3 charged, others released

The incident happened between the Palm Bay Road and SR-192 exits as two cars collided just north of the Minton Road overpass.

For some reason the stolen vehicle struck the other car, and both careened off the interstate.

The stolen car came to rest on its roof, with its contents scattered all over the side of the road.

BREAKING: possible stolen car crash, I-95 NB MM 177. I see three detained on Minton Rd overpass. @WestMelbournePD @BrevardSheriff K-9 searching woods for more people who fled. @MyNews13 #Brevard pic.twitter.com/gpYNDUTZhd — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) September 5, 2018

"(I) just saw this massive cloud of smoke and dust," said Bryant Lowery, who was headed to work and saw the whole thing.

As he got closer, he saw the overturned car.

"I pulled over, and by the time I got to the car, they were all running from the car, crossing the fence, back this way," Lowery described.

Lowery gave chase, called 911 and told responding officers exactly where to look for the people who ran.

West Melbourne Police quickly took three people into custody. But at the time, officers weren’t sure if there were more to round up -- that sparked a search of the woods near the Crystal Lakes subdivision.

VIDEO: one person in custody after two car crash on I-95 NB, MM 177, involving a stolen car out of #Melbourne. @FHPOrlando investigating crash. One person in other car taken to hospital. Details at 5 pm @MyNews13 #Brevard @MelbournePolice @WestMelbournePD @BrevardSheriff pic.twitter.com/mqWjQxlqrT — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) September 5, 2018

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office helicopter was in the air, and K9 officers were on the ground.

Nearby schools were alerted as a precaution.

After an hour of searching, police determined there were no more people out there.

They arrested one of the three they had in custody and let the other two go.

One person in the other car was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK

Charges are pending in the crash and the suspected stolen car.