COCOA BEACH, Fla. -- Despite rainy and windy conditions, surfers continued to compete Monday at the Cocoa Beach Pier in one of the world's largest charity surfing events.

Rich Salick Pro/Am Surf Festival taking place in Cocoa Beach

Festival founded by twin brothers Phil and Rich Salick

Rich died in 2012 just before his 4th kidney transplant

Pro/am surf festival raises funds for kidney research, support

"When we're out at Cocoa Beach surfing, you just really have to grind hard, put a lot of energy out there and work," said Corey Howell, a Melbourne Beach surfer who is competing in the 33rd annual National Kidney Foundation Rich Salick Pro/Am Surf Festival .

The Labor Day weekend event has raised more than $4 million over the years for patients suffering from kidney disease. The money raised helps pay for medications, treatments and bills.

Surfing legend twins Phil and Rich Salick started the festival.

Rich died in 2012, just before his fourth kidney transplant.

Despite his death, Phil continued on with the competition.

"Considering there are 16,000 people in Florida waiting on a kidney right now, we wanted to keep it going," Phil said.

It's why Corey Howell doesn't mind laboring on Labor Day. He's been surfing in this competition since he was a kid. He won the pro division when was just 16.

"It's very vital. A lot of people are suffering and in need of financial help, and to be able to provide that through surfing and my passion is awesome," Howell said. "It's a great feeling."