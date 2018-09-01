VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County beach officials are ready for an influx of visitors for the final big weekend of the summer season.

Beach officials ready for Labor Day weekend influx

Officials want to remind beachgoers of rules, regulations

They have a few reminders for those hitting the sand.

Cars can drive on the beach, but expect the 10 mph speed limit to be enforced.

They are seeing soft sand issues, so make sure to talk to the toll takers to see if you need four-wheel drive to get onto that section of the beach.

"Please use caution," Captain Tammy Malphurs with Volusia County Beach Safety said. "There are children all over here on the beach. This is their playground. They have a tendency to walk back-and-forth in the traffic lanes without paying attention."

With the chance of midday high tides and rip current risks, beach safety says only swim in front of life guards.

The crowds they're expecting may be multiplied because of what's happening west. Some beaches in the Bay Area were coated with dead marine life from the destructive red tide.

"We do expect to have some of those visitors that would typically visit the West Coast over here," Malphurs said.

Beach safety reminds people to observe restrictions in place to protect sea turtle hatchlings.

Also, no alcohol is allowed on the beach.