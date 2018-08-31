ORLANDO, Fla. — As a new high speed rail gets the green light to move to Orlando, SunRail organizers are talking about an expansion to the Orlando International Airport.

SunRail organizers talk about expansion to OIA

Would allow for connection to Brightline, says officials

Officials say they also see it turning into a 24/7 service one day

This week, $1.75 billion in federal tax exempt bonds were issued for Brightline, the high speed rail that travels from South Florida.

The funds would be used to expand the line from the Treasure Coast inland to the Orlando International Airport.

The line is expected to be up and running at the airport by 2021.

Following the announcement of Brightline, Central Florida officials involved with the development of SunRail say a natural expansion for the commuter line could be to take it to the airport, allowing travelers to link up with Brightline south.

"If we do connect Sunrail to the airport, then that changes the whole thing. It's no longer a commuter rail -- it's a rail that's taking passengers to the airport, so we would need more frequent service. We would need seven day a week service," Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said.

Dyer along with other members of the Central Florida Commuter Rail Commission said they could see SunRail expanding from its commuter rail purpose into a 24 hour, seven days a week stretch.

However, any major changes like that would have to be years in the making.