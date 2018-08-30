ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A person was injured Thursday evening after being struck by a SunRail train in Orange County, fire rescue reports.

Authorities responded to the scene near Orange Avenue and Town Center Boulevard around 5:30 p.m.

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, the person struck by the train was airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center. She was stable and breathing, said Ingrid Tejada-Monforte with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

A spokesperson with the Florida Dept. of Transportation says none of passengers or crew members on the train were injured.

SunRail reported on social media that several trains are delayed from one hour to close to two hours, while Trains P329 and P334 were cancelled.

Trains P329 and P334 are cancelled. Train P332 is delayed by 70 mins and is on the move. Train P331 is delayed by 110 mins, P335 by 60 mins, P336 by 60 mins, and P338 by 60 mins due to police assistance near the tracks. We will continue to provide updates. — SunRail (@RideSunRail) August 30, 2018

No further information has been released. The investigation is active and ongoing.