ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A person was injured Thursday evening after being struck by a SunRail train in Orange County, fire rescue reports.
Authorities responded to the scene near Orange Avenue and Town Center Boulevard around 5:30 p.m.
According to Orange County Fire Rescue, the person struck by the train was airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center. She was stable and breathing, said Ingrid Tejada-Monforte with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
A spokesperson with the Florida Dept. of Transportation says none of passengers or crew members on the train were injured.
SunRail reported on social media that several trains are delayed from one hour to close to two hours, while Trains P329 and P334 were cancelled.
No further information has been released. The investigation is active and ongoing.