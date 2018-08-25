DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Daytona Beach Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the middle of Nova Road early Saturday morning.

Body found lying in middle of Nova Rd.

Deceased man victim of hit-and-run, police say

Suspect vehicle believed to be a Honda

Officials say an anonymous person saw the body of a man lying in the street in the 600 block of North Nova Road around 2:30 a.m. and called 911. Officers determined the deceased man was a victim of a hit-and-run.

Officials say a car part left at the scene belongs to a Honda that should have front end and windshield damage.

The victim has not been identified yet pending notification of next of kin.

No other information has been released.