A Marion County Sheriff's Office deputy has suffered from "several broken bones" after a head-on crash on County Road 314 late Wednesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At around 10:45 p.m., Jeffrey Lenway was driving his 2006 Toyota Tundra southbound on County Road 314, near 40th Street, when he allegedly crossed the center line and entered in the northbound lane, hitting deputy Ryan Owens, the FHP report stated.

The 21-year-old Owens, who was driving a marked 2015 Ford Explorer patrol SUV, hit the brakes and swerved to avoid Lenway, but could not do so, explained the FHP.

The left front section of Lenway's Tundra struck the front left section of Owens' patrol SUV, with both vehicles spinning counterclockwise, with the Tundra coming to the rest and blocking both lanes and the Explorer entering a grassy shoulder, described the FHP.

Lenway, a 48-year-old Silver Springs resident, and Owens, of Ocala, were both taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center in serious conditions, the FHP stated.

"(Owens suffered from) several broken bones and in surgery, but should recover (eventually)," Master Sgt. Mark S. Weber of the FHP explained to Spectrum News 13 in an email.

Neither man was wearing a seatbelt and no charges have been filed, according to the FHP report.

The FHP is trying to determine if this was an alcohol-related crash.