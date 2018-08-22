NATIONAL -- Wells Fargo is closing Democratic Agriculture Commissioner Candidate Nikki Fried's campaign account because of her pro-pot platform.

Nikki Fried loses Wells Fargo account

Closure over Fried's pro-pot platform

Legalized medical marijuana passed in FL in 2016

The bank told her campaign in a letter that it's closing the account because of her belief in "expanded patient access to medical marijuana," -- a schedule one substance still banned under federal law.

Several banks have refused to do business with dispensaries for that same reason.

However, Fried is the first politician to be refused service. She says it's a violation of her first amendment right to free speech.

"I would like to urge Floridians - Americans - to reevaluate their relationship with a financial institution that would refuse a checking account to a candidate for office abiding by every federal and state campaign law," Fried said.

Legalized medical marijuana was passed in Florida in 2016, however, implementing it has been repeatedly delayed.