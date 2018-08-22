ORLANDO, Fla. -- Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen at Universal CityWalk was temporarily closed after failing a health inspection on Aug. 14.

Toothsome Chocolate Emporium failed health inspection

The restaurant had 16 violations, including live roaches on the walls of the chocolate prep room, according to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Other violations included a "black mold-like substance" inside the ice bins, flying insects in the food preparation area, unwashed fruits and vegetables stored above ready to eat food and food stored at improper temperatures.

The inspector also found no paper towels or hand drying device in one of the washing areas.

"We care deeply about the health and safety of our guests and we have aggressive programs in place at all our food establishments," Universal Orlando spokesman Tom Schroder said in a statement. "The issues cited in the report were quickly resolved with no disruption to service."

Most of the violations were corrected during the inspection, according to the report.