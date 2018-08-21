KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The City of Kissimmee will issue an updated proclamation for its 40-day celebration of “life, love and family” after it received pushback from residents.

Kissimmee issues 'corrected' proclamation following pushback

Critics say proclamation promotes 'religious message,' is 'unconstitutional'

Type of proclamation has origins in Puerto Rico, Latin America

The initial decree was issued by Kissimmee Mayor José Alvarez on Aug. 7, inviting residents to fast and pray together for 40 days.

But soon after, the city was met with opposition from groups and residents who accused the city of promoting a religious message, or, according to a city press release, “advancing religion over non-religion.”

The city said in the same release that it was not their intention.

They also said the following:

“The City apologizes for any confusion the City’s actions may have caused the public, and the City of Kissimmee does not endorse or support any single religion or faith-based organization.”

According to officials, the corrected proclamation supports the city’s goal of encouraging “communal pride, friendship, peace, solidarity and respect.”

This type of proclamation originated in Puerto Rico and is common in other Latin American countries.

The City of Kissimmee is the first city in the U.S. to sign one and invite residents to partake in the spiritual movement.