KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- For the first time in history, Mayor of Kissimmee José Alvarez will issue a decree inviting residents to fast and pray for 40 days.

Mayor Alvarez issues decree to fast, pray

Spiritual movement originated in Puerto Rico

The tradition originated in Puerto Rico years ago and has been signed by different leaders in Latin American countries.

The City of Kissimmee will be the first city in the U.S. to sign one and invite residents to partake in the spiritual movement, where folks can meet for an hour to pray and fast.

“This is a prayer and a fasting just because of the things that are going on around the world, the hurricanes, all the displacements of families, and all the things that are going around, not just in Kissimmee but the world,” said Olga Gonzalez, City of Kissimmee Commissioner.

The 40 days will begin on Aug. 21, and residents will meet from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. at 4267 Yates Road in Kissimmee.