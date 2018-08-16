KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- Several groups are asking the City of Kissimmee to rescind a proclamation they signed last week.

Opponents of decree call proclamation 'unconstitutional'

Decree invites residents to fast, pray for 40 days

UCF professor argues there's nothing wrong with it

PREVIOUS: Kissimmee mayor to issue decree to fast, pray for 40 days

Freedom From Religion Foundation is just one of several religious organizations protesting against a recent proclamation signed by the City of Kissimmee proposed by religious leaders.

“As ministers, we want God to bless the city, and we went to the city, and we get the proclamation," said Xavier Villacis, Minister for Nuevos Tiempos Christian Church.

The banner inside Kissimmee City hall reads, “40 days of prayer and fasting.”

Those against it say it’s unconstitutional and argue separation of church and state.

"There’s many non-religious secular residents who this doesn’t apply to and feel excluded,” said Joseph Richardson, Director of Central Florida Freethought Community.

Kissimmee Mayor Jose Alvarez was unavailable for interview, but a city spokesperson said the proclamation was signed to "celebrate communal pride and friendship to promote peace, solidarity, respect and mutual care among all residents of the city."

A Kissimmee city spokesperson explains there was a misunderstanding in the language -- a Spanish version included the words “prayer” and the city had not formally accepted that.

UCF Political Science Professor doesn’t believe there’s anything wrong with it.

“It’s a proclamation, not a law. Congress and legislature often do things like proclamations that are ceremonial that have something to do with religion or they invoke the name of God, and it seems perfectly fine constitutionally,” said Aubrey Jewett, a UCF political science professor.

He says what it does show is a growing Hispanic community. And as far as the rest of the proclamation goes, Joseph Richardson is OK with it.

“Asking people to participate in acts of kindness, watch out for the safety of other people, that’s good -- we can get on board with that,” he said.

This type of proclamation originated in Puerto Rico and is common in other Latin American countries.

Religious leaders in Kissimmee plan to start their hour of fast and prayer on Aug. 21.