PORT CANAVERAL — Helping hurt sea turtles just got a little easier in the Port Canaveral area.

Sea turtle rescue trucks will be based at port

30 percent of sea turtle rescues happens in north Brevard

STPS official: Call so we can properly rescue the turtle

Monday, port leaders and the Sea Turtle Preservation Society announced that one of the group's rescue trucks will be based at the port.

Some 30 percent of the injured turtle rescues happen in the north part of the county.

The Sea Turtle Preservation Society is based in Indialantic, and it's a 45 minute drive to the port.

Now when the Brevard Sheriff's Office Marine Unit, or member of the public, spots a sea turtle in distress, help is drastically closer.

“Don’t panic. It happens,” said Roger Pszonowsky with the STPS. “Just call so that we can properly rescue that turtle, not cut the line, release it, because that will end of causing additional problems.

He added, “Call us. Well take care of it. There is no penalty for accidentally hooking a sea turtle.”

The port has also put up special signs on sea turtle awareness and contact information.