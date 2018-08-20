BREVARD COUNTY, FLa. — A Melbourne man has died after he lost control of his vehicle in a fiery wreck on Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP is not sure why Eddie Feliciano left the roadway

The investigation is still ongoing



RELATED: Man killed in vehicle fire on I-95 in Brevard County

At around 4:10 a.m., Eddie Feliciano was driving his four-door 2016 Dodge vehicle on Interstate 95 northbound near mile marker 208 when for some unknown reason, he left the road and struck a guardrail, stated the FHP in a news release.

The vehicle caught on fire and was completely engulfed in flames, explained the FHP, adding that it took a while to identify the 33-year-old man because of the condition of his body.

It is not known if Feliciano was wearing a seatbelt, according to the FHP.

The investigation is ongoing.