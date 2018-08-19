ORLANDO, Fla. -- Storm chances will increase for the start of the upcoming school and work week. More moisture moves back into Central Florida today and this will increase the coverage of afternoon storms starting Sunday.

Storms to increase Sunday

Hot and humid before rain hits

50% chance of storms Monday afternoon

The coverage of storms for this afternoon will be 40 to 50 percent across Central Florida. Storms will develop by mid-afternoon and they will last into the early evening.

It will be hot and humid before the rain develops. Afternoon temperatures today will be in the low to mid-90s for most neighborhoods while heat index values will be near 100 to 105°. Make sure to stay hydrated, take breaks, and apply the sunscreen when you’re out and about this afternoon.

The storms will taper off by this evening with clearing skies for Monday morning.

Temperatures stepping out the door back to work and school tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Storm coverage will be around 50 percent for Monday afternoon. You will likely need the rain gear for the kid’s afternoon commute home from school and during the evening commute. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low to mid-90s inland with the upper 80s and low 90s along the coast. “Feel like” temperatures will continue to be in the upper 90s and triple digits during the day.

There will be fewer storms for Tuesday afternoon before rain chances ramp back up again for mid to late week. Afternoon temperatures will continue to reach the low to mid-90s for most areas with morning temperatures starting out in the 70s.

In the tropics, no development is expected in the Atlantic Basin during the next 48 hours.

Your beach and marine forecast for today:

Slight chance for afternoon and evening storms. There will be very poor surfing conditions once again with a minor east, southeast trade swell. Wave heights of 1 to 2 feet are expected today. The rip current risk remains low with water temperatures running in the upper 70s and low 80s. The UV Index is extremely high at an eleven. This means sunburn could happen in less than 10 minutes. If you’re doing any boating there will be a chance of storms. The winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 knots with 2 feet seas and a moderate chop on the intracoastal.

