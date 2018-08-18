BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was killed in a crash on I-95 in Brevard County early Saturday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said the vehicle was traveling northbound on the interstate when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a guardrail at MM208.

Troopers said the vehicle caught fire and became completely engulfed in flames. The driver was killed in the crash.

The victim has not been identified due to the condition of the body, the report stated.

The crash, which occurred around 4:10 a.m., remains under investigation.