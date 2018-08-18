WELLINGTON, Fla. — In Palm Beach County, two students were injured Friday night when shots were fired at a high school football game.

The shooting happened at Palm Beach Central High School after several students got into a fight at a football game, and two people were shot as a result.

The high school stadium was evacuated. One of the shooting victims was on school property, while the second victim was reportedly taken a hospital by a friend.

Both students are currently being treated at area hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.