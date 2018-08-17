ORLANDO, Fla. — The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Orlando is celebrating 25 years of service in the community.

The largest business-related organization representing the Hispanic community in Central Florida

Recent conference focused on networking, business opportunities for hispanics

Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Orlando

On Thursday they kicked off their 8th annual Hispanic Business Conference at the Rosen Shingle Creek.

"I have not seen a more diverse group in one room before coming to this event," said Brian Tewes, who attended the conference for the first time.

A Cuban-American, Tewes opened up his own mortgage company in November of 2018 and wanted to see what he could learn from the conference.

"That's just been kinda of an eye opener for me and I know it will be for our business," said Tewes.

The new chamber president, Gaby Ortigoni said this year, the conference has been a little different, seeing a monumental growth in minority owned businesses.

"Not only the influx of Puerto Ricans but also how many other Hispanics from different countries are making Central Florida a destination for investments or a destination for making business," said Ortigoni.

This year the conference focused on offering seminars and networking events for business owners.

"By learning what other people have been through, and there success stories and their failures, will truly help me and my business grow exponentially," said Tewes.

The Hispanic Business Conference continues until Friday, where they will host a networking event with diversity suppliers.