FLORIDA -- Florida's statewide alligator harvest begins Aug. 15. It has become nationally and internationally recognized as a model program for the sustainable use of a renewable natural resource.

Florida's alligator hunting season starts Aug. 15

7,500 permits issued by FWC

Season runs through Nov. 1

More info

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has issued more than 7,500 permits, including an additional 1,313 county-wide permits, to help manage the alligator population.

According to FWC, alligators are a conservation success story in Florida. Alligators were added to the endangered species list in 1967, and after conservation efforts allowed the population to rebound, they were removed from the list in 1987.

FWC says the state's current alligator population is estimated at 1.3 million and has been stable for years.

The Statewide Alligator Harvest Program has been going on for 30 years, providing sustainable hunting opportunities through the state. The FWC establishes management units with appropriate harvest quotas based on research and proven science to ensure the long-term well-being of the alligator resource.

Recreational alligator hunting is just one part of the FWC’s overall approach to managing the species.

Anyone who believes a specific alligator poses a threat to people, pets, or property should call FWC's toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286). An FWC-contracted nuisance alligator trapper will be dispatched to resolve the situation.