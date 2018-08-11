ORLANDO, Fla. – The body of a man was found in a freshly dug hole behind an Orlando house Friday, Orlando Police Department reports.

Body of man found in backyard of home

Man ID'd as Marcos A. Lluveras, 44

Police responded to a suspicious incident call at 424 Delicata Drive at 8:12 a.m.

After officers arrived, a large, freshly dug hole was discovered in the backyard of the house.

When Orlando Police conducted a search warrant, officers found the body of 44-year-old Marcos A. Lluveras in the hole.

According to police, Lluveras did not live at the home.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.