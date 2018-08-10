TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- The head of the Florida Dept. of Children and Families is resigning.

Gov. Rick Scott announced Friday that DCF Secretary Mike Carroll would leave the agency Sept. 6. No reason was given.

According to a press release from the governor's office, Caroll is the longest serving secretary in DCF's 21-year history.

In the same release, Gov. Scott described how Caroll has "focused on innovative solutions to complicated problems, finding ways to enable better outcomes for children and families.”

Carroll has been with the agency since 1990, but he was appointed secretary in 2014.

