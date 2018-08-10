ORLANDO, Fla. -- A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is out of the hospital after a car driven by a man troopers say was driving drunk slammed into her patrol car.

FHP trooper hurt after car slams into patrol car on SR 528

Investigators: Trooper had lights activated in construction zone

Orlando man, driver of 2016 Honda, arrested on DUI charges

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on State Road 528 near the John Young Parkway exit.

FHP investigators said Lt. Lenita King of Orlando had the lights activated on her patrol car as she sat in a construction zone.

That's when Kenneth Fernandez's 2016 Honda four-door struck King's cruiser, trapping her for more than 30 minutes, troopers said.

After striking the trooper's cruiser, Fernandez's Honda then struck the back of a work truck, investigators said. That driver was not hurt.

King, 55, was treated at Orlando Regional Medical Center for minor injuries and released.

Fernandez, 24, of Orlando was wearing a seat belt and not hurt. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

The crash remains under investigation.