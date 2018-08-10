ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man was found shot in his vehicle following a single-vehicle crash Thursday night.

Man found shot in vehicle, later dies

Deputies: Currently unknown where shooting happened

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. in Pine Hills on Pine Hills Road and Indialantic Drive.

Deputies say they were initially on scene for a traffic crash when it was later discovered that the 21-year-old man had a gunshot wound to his torso.

VIDEO: Deputies say a man in Pine Hills was found shot in his vehicle following a single vehicle crash Thursday night. Authorities secured the scene, but it is still unknown where the man was shot. He later died. MORE: https://t.co/hNihu9Rltl



(🎥: @ashlinphotos06) pic.twitter.com/Jllk4zIl5c — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) August 10, 2018

The man was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies say it is currently unknown where the shooting happened.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

No further details have been proved at this time.