NATIONWIDE – A CVS sinus relief nasal mist is being recalled due to a microbiological contamination, which can lead to infections.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the CVS Health 12 Hour Sinus Relief Nasal Mist contains a pathogen that can colonize and produce an infection.

Repeated use of spray can reportedly lead to life-threatening issues for people with cystic fibrosis or a compromised immune system.

The nasal decongestant spay comes in a 0.5 fluid ounce bottle. A total of 16,896 units were sold nationwide.

Spray details:

UPC code 50428432365

Lot # 173089J

EXP 09/19

So far, the company has not received any reports of illness related to the recall.

The company Product Quest is preparing the returns and replacements of the spray. Anyone who purchased the spray should immediately stop using it and return it to where they purchased it or throw it away.

Questions about the recall can be answered on the Product Quest Manufacturing line at 386-239-8787.