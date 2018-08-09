TITUSVILLE, Fla. —Deputies seized thousands of dollars, eight pounds of marijuana and a grenade launcher attachment among the more than 30 firearms collected when they arrested a Titusville man, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday.

Jeremey Lee Sarver facing various charges

Deputies also found about $6,000 in cash

Deputies have charged Jeremey Lee Sarver, 32, with felony possession of marijuana with intent to sell and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Back on June 21, 2018, deputies executed a search warrant on a home on Daryl Terrace as part of a narcotics investigation, deputies stated in a news release.

According to officials, the following was collected:



More than 30 guns, including a grenade launcher attachment

8 pounds of marijuana

Large variety of concentrated cannabis

$6,000 in cash

Sarver was booked in Brevard County Jail.