TITUSVILLE, Fla. —Deputies seized thousands of dollars, eight pounds of marijuana and a grenade launcher attachment among the more than 30 firearms collected when they arrested a Titusville man, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday.
- Jeremey Lee Sarver facing various charges
- Deputies also found about $6,000 in cash
Deputies have charged Jeremey Lee Sarver, 32, with felony possession of marijuana with intent to sell and felony possession of a controlled substance.
Back on June 21, 2018, deputies executed a search warrant on a home on Daryl Terrace as part of a narcotics investigation, deputies stated in a news release.
According to officials, the following was collected:
- More than 30 guns, including a grenade launcher attachment
- 8 pounds of marijuana
- Large variety of concentrated cannabis
- $6,000 in cash
Sarver was booked in Brevard County Jail.