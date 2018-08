ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Firefighters are battling a fire at Royal Isles Apartments, southwest of state roads 436 and 408, on Wednesday morning.



Currently, there are no reports of injuries.

Check back for more.

#SKY13 initial reports are that this is the Royal Isles Apartments, southeast of SR-436 and SR-408 #orlando #traffic pic.twitter.com/hch9rUwCfY — Ryan Harper (@RyanMHarper13) August 8, 2018