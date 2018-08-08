SUNRISE, Fla. — Community leaders are meeting on Wednesday to discuss ways to keep students safe and prevent another mass shooting.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission created after Parkland shooting

Read the commission's agenda here

The state Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission was created after the Parkland shooting that killed 17 in February of this year by alleged gunman Nikolas Cruz.

A state commission on school safety will meet again today to address school shootings. This is one slide from an FDLE presentation that will be made today. I'll have more on what the commission is discussing throughout the morning @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/3SVnecRFCs — Deborah Souverain (@DebSouverainTV) August 8, 2018

The Orange County Public Schools District Office will be watching developments closely as the commission is looking into several past school shootings during its monthly meeting two-day meeting in Sunrise.

This commission was created for two reasons: One, analyze how school shooters have been able to get on campus so easily.

And two, what can be done to prevent mass killings if someone walks into a school.

That is one presentation that will be made and the Columbine High School shootings that took place in 1999 that left 12 students and one teacher dead is one campus attack that is being examined to help protect students.

The commission is made of up of law enforcement, educators, a legislator and parents of slain students.

They are looking into the failures in the response to the Parkland shooting that may have delayed law enforcement from getting students help.

On Wednesday, the commission will look at ways to create a multi-layer defense plan that would include both physical changes to schools, like adding barriers, to video surveillance, security lighting and I.D.s.

About $98 million in funding has been provided to make those changes on schools campuses across the state.

The school public safety commission has until Jan. 01, to submit its final report, but already one suggestion from the group has not been realized.

Students who lived through the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting were promised there would be metal detectors on campus, but that will not be the case when school starts.