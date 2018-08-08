VIERA, Fla. -- As students head back to class in Brevard County, one school is riding high, helping visually impaired students do something they've never done before.

Twelve-year-old Max Teply is one of those students. The rising seventh-grader just recently moved up from Quest Elementary in Viera.

But Max still has a fond memory of his sixth-grade year.

"Hard to explain, but it felt good though," he said.

He's talking about what he did for the first time last school year -- Max rode a bike.

IN TANDEM: visually impaired students in @BrevardSchools can now experience bike riding like their classmates. Quest Elementary based tandem bike makes it possible 🚲👏🙌 Story at 5 pm. @SpaceCoastTPO @MyNews13 #Brevard pic.twitter.com/cz4AkUUtIo — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) August 8, 2018

"Otherwise all of us blind kids here wouldn't be able to do this," he told Spectrum News.

The idea began last October during Bike Safety Week, a partnership between the school system and the Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization.

Two kids, including Max, are visually impaired and unable to ride on their own.

"One of the students, jokingly said, what about those crazy bikes two people can ride at once?" said Stephanie Shaw, instructional assistant for the Brevard Schools Visually Impaired Program. "Light bulb went off in my head, and I said, ‘That's not a bad idea.’"

Shaw talked to the district, and soon after they bought a tandem bike.

For Max's mother Erin, all she hopes is that her son is included in normal things all kids do.



"All they want is to be treated like everybody else," said Erin Teply. "So when they can participate, even with an adaption, it's great."



"Make them feel like they belong, and that's our goal," Shaw said.

Max wasn't able to ride when we saw him, he just had foot surgery. But you can bet when he's healed up, another bike ride is in store.

The tandem bike is available to any visually impaired student in Brevard County.

