ORLANDO, Fla. -- A nontropical low in the north-central Atlantic has become our fourth named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season.

Subtropical Storm Debby forms in North Atlantic

Should dissipate in a few days; no threat to land

Debby is a subtropical storm, meaning it has a large, cloud-free center and banded thunderstorms well away from the center. The strong winds are also well removed from the center of circulation, and the storm is more comma-shaped than a tropical system that has more symmetry.

Debby is located about 1,160 miles west of the Azores, with winds sustained at 40 mph as it moves to the north at 16 mph. This subtropical storm is expected to dissipate over the cooler waters of the north Atlantic over the next couple of days.

It is, and will be, no threat to land.

Elsewhere in the tropics, the Atlantic basin remains quiet thanks to high amounts of Saharan dust in the upper atmosphere and cooler-than-average sea-surface temperatures. Strong wind shear over the Caribbean is also keeping activity from developing.

In the Eastern Pacific, we are currently watching major Category 4 Hurricane Hector, potentially brushing the Big Island of Hawaii sometime late tomorrow. A tropical storm watch is in effect for the Big Island at this time. John, Kristy and the remnant low of Ileana are following Hector in a very busy East Pacific basin.