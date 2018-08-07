CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Departments are investigating after a cleaning crew found a dead fetus on a plane that flew from Charlotte-Douglas to LaGuardia Airport.

A dead fetus was found on a plane that flew to New York from Charlotte Monday night.

Fetus was discovered by a cleaning crew Tuesday morning.

Fetus was thought to be 5 months along.

Sources say the fetus, believed to be 5 months along, was found in a bathroom aboard American Airlines flight 1942 around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The flight landed at Terminal B Monday night.

American Airlines released a statement Tuesday saying: As we continue to learn more about this tragic and sensitive situation, we are actively cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation. Please contact law enforcement for additional information.

The plane is out of service as the PAPD investigates.

