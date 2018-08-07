PARKLAND, Fla. — Hours after Nikolas Cruz allegedly killed 17 high school students and staff in Parkland, he allegedly claimed that he heard demons and said "kill me. Just (expletive) kill me. (expletive)," as he sat waiting for a detective to interview him, accordign to authorities.

Nikolas Cruz confesses to the shootings, transcript reveals



He was allegedly planning a different shooting before deciding on high school

Cruz claims he has been hearing voices for years; claim they are from a demon

Read the full interview transcript here

Those words and pages appear to show dark thoughts that were transcribed from a recording of Cruz's first interview with detectives were released Monday by the Brossard State Attorney's Office, authorities stated.

The 216-page document reveals the accused shooter appeared to be a troubled and lonely person.

At one point, he told Broward County Sheriff Detective John Curcio that he had been hearing voices for years. Voices that he referred as "the demon."

Cruz goes on to explain that the voices began when he was a child after his father died and he claims it intensified after his mother's death in November, revealed a 217-page transcript report of the police interview.

Detective John Curcio: "You're talking about demons. What are the demons?"

Nikolas Cruz: "It's one. It's another voice. The evil side."

Curcio: "Okay, how long has that voice been going on?"

Cruz: "Years. "

The eye-opening exchange begins to touch on the alleged troubling thoughts Cruz claims would go through his mind.

The 19-year-old man was in the interrogation room for 11 hours and cameras were rolling from start to finish.

At one point, Cruz discusses his plans to commit a different mass shooting before his Valentine's Day attack, stated the report. Cruz said two to three weeks before the shooting he walked onto Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School with an AR-15 in a duffle bag and that he planned on shooting people at a park, according to the report.

He says he did not go through with it, but could not explain why. Later he referred to himself as a "coward."

During the hours-long interrogation he confesses to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the report stated.

It was also discovered that he was left alone for sometime after the interrogation and allowed to meet his brother before being sent to jail the morning of Feb. 15.