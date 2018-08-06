PALM BAY, Fla. -- The City of Palm Bay is playing it safe -- by creating safe zones for residents.
The designated areas are at the police station on Malabar Road and also at the department's sub-station on Main Street.
Both safe zones are monitored by video cameras at all times.
Officials say it's a spot where residents can make child custody drop-offs, private property exchanges and deal with online transactions in person.
“Having it at the police station is a great way to vet that seller. If they (aren't) willing to meet you at a (police department), they are probably not legit,” said Karyn Barber with the City of Palm Bay.
The city has some tips when it comes to being 'safe' in the zones:
- Only do transactions with local buyers/sellers
- Make sure a friend or family member is aware of the meet up details
- Insist on meeting in a public area like our safe zone
- Do not go into someone else's house, and do not allow them into yours
- Complete the transaction during daylight hours
- Be extra cautious when buying or selling valuable items such as vehicles and jewelry
- Trust your instincts: If it sounds like a scam, it probably is
- If somebody is not willing to come to the police department to do a transaction it is probably not a legitimate transaction