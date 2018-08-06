PALM BAY, Fla. -- The City of Palm Bay is playing it safe -- by creating safe zones for residents.

The designated areas are at the police station on Malabar Road and also at the department's sub-station on Main Street.

Both safe zones are monitored by video cameras at all times.

SAFE ZONES: @CityofPalmBayFL @PalmBayPD puts up ‘safe zones’ for residents to meet up for online transaction purchases, child custody drop offs. At HQ on Malabar Rd, and substation on Main St @MyNews13 #Brevard pic.twitter.com/msWCaYgmUy — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) August 6, 2018

Officials say it's a spot where residents can make child custody drop-offs, private property exchanges and deal with online transactions in person.

“Having it at the police station is a great way to vet that seller. If they (aren't) willing to meet you at a (police department), they are probably not legit,” said Karyn Barber with the City of Palm Bay.

The city has some tips when it comes to being 'safe' in the zones: