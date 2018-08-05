ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -- An Orange County deputy was hit by a wrong-way driver early Sunday morning.

Orange County deputy struck by wrong-way driver

The crash occurred just after 6 a.m. Sunday. A BMW was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of State Road 408 when it hit an Orange County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.

The impact of the crash caused the patrol vehicle to hit the guardrail and overturn.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper responded to the scene and was able to free the deputy by breaking his windshield.

The driver of the BMW, identified as Latish Brunn, 34, was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

The deputy, identified as Quinten Brown, 31, received minor injuries.

Brunn is suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol during the time of the collision, according to the report.

Charges for Brunn are pending until a toxicology is completed. The crash is still under investigation.