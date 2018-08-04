TITUSVILLE, Fla.— One person was injured in a shooting in Titusville on Saturday, according to police.

The shooting was reported on South Street, near Isaac Campbell Park.

Police said a male was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A "rally for Peace" event was taking place at the park at the time of the shooting.

No other details were immediately available.

The investigation remains ongoing.